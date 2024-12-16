Accept's 'Balls To The Wall' Gets All-Star Reimagining

(RPM) Marking the 40th anniversary of ACCEPT's iconic album, Balls To The Wall, founding member and former frontman Udo Dirkschneider is reinterpreting this classic with a fresh and star-studded twist. Far from a simple remake, this project was born out of countless conversations with prominent artists across the global rock and metal scene, who frequently asked: "Are you planning anything special for the 40th anniversary of Balls To The Wall?"

These discussions sparked the idea to re-record the album's legendary tracks alongside a stellar lineup of guest musicians, transforming the project into a heartfelt tribute. For both Dirkschneider and the participating artists, this endeavor is more than a celebration - it's a homage to one of heavy metal's most groundbreaking albums.

This ambitious reinterpretation not only revitalises the original tracks but also underscores their timeless impact on the metal genre. More than a revival, this project serves as a celebration of the album's enduring legacy, enriched by the enthusiasm and contributions of some of metal's most influential voices.

"Re-recording "Balls To The Wall" was a big challenge for me. The album is a milestone of my career, of course, that's why it was even more important to me to make the original songs shine in a new light without losing their initial essence. All guests have put their individual stamps on these classic tracks, and collaborating with such outstanding vocalists has moved them into a fresh and exciting dimension. The result is a powerful homage to all fans but also an invitation to the next generation to experience the songs not minorly passionate than I was when I recorded them back in the day. It's a never-ending personal journey for me - "Balls To The Wall" will always be a part of me," states Udo.

RPM managing director Jochen Richert expresses his excitement: "This masterpiece has accompanied me for almost my entire life. When Udo first told me about his idea, my initial thought was, 'Can this really work?' But as soon as he mentioned the first guest singers, I knew it would be great. When I finally got to hear the tracks, I was blown away. My nostalgic side cautioned me, 'No, you can't like this better than the original.' But there's no use denying it, I have to admit it's at least as good as the 1983 recordings - if not better! Accordingly, it's an incredible honour to be able to contribute to this opus."

This reimagined Balls To The Wall is a fitting tribute to heavy metal history, proving that its power and influence remain as potent today as they were four decades ago. Don't miss your chance to own this extraordinary celebration of a true classic.

The reimagined Balls To The Wall features an impressive roster of talent, breathing new life into each track:

01. Balls To The Wall [feat. Joakim Brodén of SABATON]

02. London Leatherboys [feat. Biff Byford of SAXON]

03. Fight It Back [feat. Mille Petrozza of KREATOR]

04. Head Over Heels [feat. Nils Molin of DYNAZTY/AMARANTHE]

05. Losing More Than You've Ever Had [feat. Michael Kiske of HELLOWEEN]

06. Love Child [feat. Ylva Eriksson of BROTHERS OF METAL]

07. Turn Me On [feat. Danko Jones]

08. Losers And Winners [feat. Dee Snider of TWISTED SISTER]

09. Guardian Of The Night [feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens, formerly of JUDAS PRIEST]

10. Winter Dreams [feat. Doro Pesch]

