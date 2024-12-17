Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne Plot New Hollywood & N9ne Tour Leg

(CN) Following the enormous success of the first leg of their co-headlining HOLLYWOOD & N9NE TOUR, which sold over 60,000 tickets, Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne are set to take the stage once again, with support from rising stars Set It Off and Zero 9:36.

The new run will mark Hollywood Undead's first coast-to-coast Canadian tour since 2015 and their first return to Western Canada since 2017, making these dates particularly special for fans north of the border. Tickets for the return of the HOLLYWOOD & N9NE Tour go on general sale at 10am local on Friday, December 20th, 2024.

"The first leg of this tour was something special, and we're just getting started," shares Johnny 3 Tears of Hollywood Undead. "Heading back to Canada after so many years makes this next run even more meaningful. Get ready for an unforgettable show every night."

Tech N9ne adds "AW MAAAAN that tour with HU was MASSIVE and I can't WAIT to show Canada! Let's move y'all! L9VE."

The announcement comes on the heels of Hollywood Undead's latest single, "Hollywood Forever," which has already amassed 6.4 million streams and 1.6 million views on the official music video in just weeks. The track, a tribute to the band's deep connection with their loyal fanbase, has been widely celebrated for its gritty lyrics, anthemic sound, and the reintroduction of their iconic masks, created by legendary prosthetic artist Jerry Constantine.

Kicking off on April 6th, 2025, in Reno, NV, at the Grand Sierra Resort, the tour will hit up venues coast-to-coast before making their way to major festivals, Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville.

April 6 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

April 7 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

April 8 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

April 10 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event Centre

April 11 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

April 12 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

April 13 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

April 15 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

April 16 - Fargo, ND - Butler Arena

April 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

April 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth

April 20 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Events Center

April 22 - Brookings, SD - Dacotah Bank Center

April 23 - Omaha, NE - Astro

April 28 - Wichita, KS - Wave

April 29 - Des Moines, IA - Horizon Events Center

April 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

May 1 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

May 3 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

May 4 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

May 5 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

May 7 - Providence, RI - The Strand

May 8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

May 9 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

