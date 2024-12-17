Ice Nine Kills Announce The Silver Scream-A-Thon Tour

(CN) Ice Nine Kills are thrilled to unleash news of their very special US Headline Tour, The Silver Scream-A-Thon. This unprecedented tour, produced by Live Nation, will offer fans a thrilling two-night experience in every city, that will see the band play both their hugely successful, seminal albums The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood in full on respective evenings, along with a selection of deep cuts and fan favorites. Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local on Friday, December 20th from IceNineKills.com.
Night One: A full-album performance of The Silver Scream alongside select deep cuts and brand-new material. Night Two: A complete performance of The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood along with deep cuts and brand-new material
Speaking on today's announcement, Ice Nine Kills frontman and creative mastermind, Spencer Charnas shares "The Silver Scream-A-Thon is a devilish chance for us to spend twice as much time in some of our favorite haunts, presenting a grindhouse-style double feature filled with deep cuts and our signature singalongs alike. In each city, Night One celebrates the fearsome full-length that began this era, The Silver Scream. Night Two slashes through The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood. Both evenings will unearth deep cuts from our band's haunted past, with shocks and surprises galore."
The Silver Scream-A-Thon tour promises an unmissable spectacle of music, terror, and theatricality. Inviting fans to step into the fully immersive, horror-fuelled universe of The Silver Scream, meticulously crafted by Ice Nine Kills over their last two chart-topping album releases. How many will make it out alive is yet to be determined. But for Psychos brave enough to take their chances, VIP packages and general on-sale will start on Friday, December 20th, 2024 at 10am local time, with pre-sales starting today.
April 26: Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre (w/ Metallica)
April 30 & May 1: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
May 3: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium (w/ Metallica)
May 6 & 7: Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
May 9 & 10: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
May 13 & 14: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
May 18 & 19: Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
May 20 & 21: Grand Rapids, MI - GLC @ 20 Monroe
May 23: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field (w/ Metallica)
May 24 & 25: Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
May 29 & 30: San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
June 1 & 2: Houston, TX - House of Blues
June 4 & 5: Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
June 6: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium (w/ Metallica)
June 8 & 9: New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
June 11 & 12: Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
June 20: Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium (w/ Metallica)
June 27: Denver, CO - Empower Field At Mile High (w/ Metallica)
