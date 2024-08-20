Static-X To Play 'Stripped Down, Bare Bones' Wisconsin Death Trip Club Shows

Static-X have announced that they will be playing two special back-to-back shows at The Machine Shop in Flint, MI on September 20th and 21st with support from Dope and Ventana.
They are hitting the club for what they call "stripped-down, bare-bones, sweaty club shows" for the 25th anniversary of their landmark "Wisconsin Death Trip" album.
The band shared via social media, "Check this out! Static-X will be playing two stripped-down, bare-bones, sweaty club shows back to back at @themachineshop on September 20th and 21st! These will be two crazy shows and will sell out quickly. Grab your tickets quick!"
