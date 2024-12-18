Night Ranger To Rock The Monsters of Rock Cruise

(Chummy) The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise has announced the addition of rock icons Night Ranger to the 2025 lineup. The band will be flown into the heart of the Bahamas for a special one-night-only performance in Nassau, the second port of call, exclusively for MORC guests. Night Ranger's show (day and time TBA) is bound to be an electrifying highlight, adding to an already all-star lineup.

Earlier this year, promoter On the Blue Cruises, Inc. announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 10-15, 2025 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida.

The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world's best rock community.

Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds one billion, Night Ranger--Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars)--has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. The band continues to grow their ever-evolving fan-base and they are proof that powerful songs, alongside talented musicians, are the perfect formula for continued success. Night Ranger earned widespread recognition with both multi-platinum and gold status records, all while leaving their indelible mark on the music industry with a long list of best-selling albums (including Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life, and Man In Motion).

The previously announced all-star lineup for MORC '25 includes Tesla, Michael Schenker, Krokus, Extreme, Winger, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, Queensrÿche, Michael Monroe, LA Guns, Pretty Maids, Slaughter, Vandenberg, Faster Pussycat, Wig Wam, Lynch Mob, Vixen, Eclipse, Hardcore Superstar, Chris Holmes, Rose Tattoo, Tyketto, The Answer, Aldo Nova, Rhino Bucket, Cold Sweat, The Cruel Intentions, Hurricane, Shiraz Lane, Massive Wagons, Jared James Nichols, Wildstreet, Sisters Doll, Midnight City, Burning Witches, Liliac, The Bites, The Iron Maidens, and Hoekstra & Gibbs. Plus, official cruise host Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) and a cast of co-hosts will be moderating Q&A's and a bevy of activities onboard.

