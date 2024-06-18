Next Monsters of Rock Cruise Announced

(Chummy Press) The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC), the world's premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise, is returning for its thirteenth year. Promoter On the Blue Cruises has announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 10-15, 2025 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world's best rock community.

The lineup for MORC '25 includes Tesla, Michael Schenker, Krokus, Extreme, Winger, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, Queensrÿche, Michael Monroe, LA Guns, Pretty Maids, Slaughter, Vandenberg, Faster Pussycat, Wig Wam, Lynch Mob, Vixen, Eclipse, Hardcore Superstar, Chris Holmes, Rose Tattoo, Tyketto, The Answer, Aldo Nova, Rhino Bucket, Cold Sweat, The Cruel Intentions, Hurricane, Shiraz Lane, Massive Wagons, Jared James Nichols, Wildstreet, Sisters Doll, Midnight City, Burning Witches, Liliac, The Bites, The Iron Maidens, and Hoekstra & Gibbs, with more to be announced. Plus, official cruise host Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) and a cast of co-hosts will be moderating Q&A's and a bevy of activities onboard.

In addition to performances, MORC '25 will host a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting with Rock Stars, Rockers vs Average Joe's TBA sporting event, Comedy Punchlines and Backlines, with more to be announced.

Cabins are on-sale now starting at $2,699.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For more info and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com.

