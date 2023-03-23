Monsters of Rock Cruise Announce Full Lineup

Cruise poster

(Chummy) Monsters of Rock Cruise, the world's premier hard rock and heavy metal experience at sea, has announced the final lineup for its eleventh annual voyage coming up next month.



The five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail April 29th - May 4th aboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas and depart out of Port Canaveral, Florida. Dubbed They Came From Outer Space, this year's voyage includes two days at sea full of music and events, performances from over 40 artists on multiple stages, stops at two ports (Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and the Private Isle of Labadee), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world's best rock community (including a hotel takeover pre-party just for cruisers).



Headlining MORC '23 is America's blue collar rock band and a celebration of one the greatest spirits of rock and roll, TESLA, who will be joined on the lineup by legendary guitarist Michael Schenker, Winger, Queensryche, Extreme, Vandenberg, Autograph, Burning Witches, Chez Kane, D-A-D, Dirty Looks, DORO, Faster Pussycat, Great White, Hardcore Superstar, Joel Hoekstra, Junkyard, KIX, Lee Aaron, Liliac, Loudness, Mac Sabbath, Nestor, Reckless Love, Rhino Bucket, Rose Tattoo, Shiraz Lane, Stryper, Ted Poley, Tora Tora, Treat, Tyketto, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Vain, WIG WAM, and Dueling Pianos. Plus, since going on-sale last March, MORC '23's lineup has added Stephen Pearcy (the voice of Ratt), Sweden's ECLIPSE, SOTO, former WASP guitar slinger Chris Holmes with his band Mean Man, The Cruel Intentions, Soto / Bieler, Spike (singer and founder of The Quireboys, bringing an acoustic storytellers set to the cruise), and Karaoke Madness with Brian and Izzy.



Now set to join Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) with cruise co-hosting duties (including moderating Q&A's and activities specifically designed to bring the party up a notch) will be comedians Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit show That Metal Show), as well as pioneer rock radio DJ Nikki Blakk, veteran rock musician Keith Roth (SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard and Hair Nation co-host), and Metal DJ Will.



In addition to performances, MORC '23 will host interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting With Rock Stars, Rockers vs Average Joe's pickup basketball match, and Comedy Punchlines and Backlines.



With less than 40 days out, limited cabins are still available. For more info and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com.

