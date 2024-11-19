Rolling Stones Stream 'You Got Me Rocking' From Shepherd's Bush Live Package

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of "You Got Me Rocking" from the forthcoming "Welcome To Shepherd's Bush" live package. Due December 6, the project captures the iconic band playing a June 8, 1999 club show at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London for "1,800 lucky dogs," according to Paul Sexton's liner notes that accompany the set.

The 90-minute show featured several rarely played deep cuts, including the only known performance to date of "Moon Is Up", from "Voodoo Lounge", along with "Melody", the "Black and Blue" selection performed only once before, more than two decades previously, at the famous 1977 El Mocambo show in Toronto which was officially released in 2022. The live performance of Voodoo Lounge's "Brand New Car" was one of only seven times the band included it in their set, the last back in 2002. Another highlight featured opening act Sheryl Crow joining the group on-stage for a raucous "Honky Tonk Women".

The event was a "secret gig" just several days before two sold-out shows at the 70,000-seat Wembley Stadium. The shows followed the release of the band's 1998 live album, "No Security", a series of North American gigs between January and April that year before returning to the UK.

The star-studded audience at the gig marking The Rolling Stones' homecoming included everyone from Anita Pallenberg to Aerosmith, Jerry Hall to Jon Bon Jovi, along with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Bob Geldof, Pete Townshend and Lenny Kravitz.

Get more details about package formats and stream "You Got Me Rocking" here.

