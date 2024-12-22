Samantha Fish Plots UK Spring Tour

(Noble) Samantha Fish returns to the UK in May and June 2025 for 4 exclusive UK concerts that will take at Cheese & Grain, Frome (May 28), Arts Club, Liverpool (May 30), The Brook, Southampton (May 31), and O2 Academy2 Oxford (June 1).
"I'm ecstatic to return to the UK for another round of concerts," says Samantha. The recent tour in October was a blast and we can't wait to play guitar for my growing UK fanbase."
Samantha was Grammy-nominated for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" for her collaboration with Jesse Dayton on Death Wish Blues. Total Guitar Magazine voted Samantha as one of the "Top 100 Greatest Blues Guitarists" of all-time. Earlier this year, she joined Slash on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. US Tour.
Samantha will play a selection of songs from her back catalogue of albums including Wild Heart, Chills & Fever, Belle of the West, Faster, Kill or Be Kind, and Death Wish Blues.
After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world. The charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a guitar hero and a powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently pushing her in new, exciting, and often unexpected musical directions.
The New York Times called Fish, "An impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power," and "One of the genre's most promising young talents." Her hometown paper, the Kansas City Star wrote: "Samantha Fish has kicked down the door of the patriarchal blues club and displays more imagination and creativity than some blues veterans exhibit over the course of their careers."
Samantha believes her musical future is an open road. "I'm never going be a traditional blues artist, because that's not who I am," she says. "But it's all the Blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf came out, what they were doing didn't sound like anything that had been done in Blues before. You've got to keep that kind of fire and spirit. I'm never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I try to be who I am, and in doing that, I find my best voice."
Cheese & Grain, Frome Wednesday 28 May 2025
Arts Club, Liverpool Friday 30 May 2025
The Brook, Southampton Saturday 31 May 2025
O2 Academy 2, Oxford Sunday 1 June 2025
