Jon Pardi Wraps The Christmas Show

() Country superstar Jon Pardi has made a tradition of his spirited big band holiday run, this year hitting the stage for five festive The Christmas Show dates. Pardi delivered the perfect holiday celebration backed by a 13-piece band including twin fiddles and a horn section.

Proving "there's no party like a Jon Pardi (Christmas) party!" (People), the lively set list included a mix of holiday classics like "Please Come Home for Christmas" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You," alongside tracks from his 2023 Christmas album MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM JON PARDI, including "lighthearted" (New York Time) originals "Beer for Santa," "Merry Christmas from the Keys" and "400 Horsepower Sleigh" as well as his fan-favorite chart-topping hits.

Offstage, Pardi has donated $50,000 to support local charities in each city he visited: Chalk It Up (Sacramento, CA), Time for Change Foundation (San Bernardino, CA), Tulsa Youth Symphony (Tulsa, OK), Center for Children and Families (Norman, OK), and Road Runner Food Bank (Albuquerque, NM), all through his newly established Starlight Fund.

Jon and Summer Pardi's Starlight Fund is dedicated to supporting general youth enrichment, especially in trade, agriculture, and construction. The fund aims to empower the next generation to thrive professionally, and to cultivate a workforce that not only excels but also contributes meaningfully to their communities. Its mission is to provide resources and opportunities to organizations supporting those in need, with a focus on those pursuing hands-on skills and education in these important fields.

Related Stories

Jon Pardi Launching Honkytonk Hollywood Tour

Jon Pardi Played To 317,000 Fans On Mr. Saturday Night Tour

Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Summer Festival Lineup

Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Arrives

News > Jon Pardi