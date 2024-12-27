Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Corey Kent is closing out 2024 with the release of his live album, '24 Live. In addition to the release of '24 Live, Kent released performance videos to accompany the project, including a video for his song "Bixby," the encore on the live album.
Written by Kent and Smith Ahnquist, the unreleased song has become a fan favorite over the years and pays homage to Kent's hometown, the perfect finale for a show so close to Kent's home.
The album will allow listeners to experience Kent's dynamic live show as the project was captured from the combination of Kent's two sold-out dates at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK this year. Upholding his tradition of releasing new music in December, Kent released this project to thank his fans for their support this year.
The full track list for '24 Live includes:
Gold - Live from Tulsa
Highways - Live from Tulsa
Postcard - Live from Tulsa
Come Together [Intro] - Live from Tulsa
Come Together - Live from Tulsa
How You Know You Made It - Live from Tulsa
Feels a Lot Like This - Live from Tulsa
Long Way - Live from Tulsa
Notorious [Intro] - Live from Tulsa
Notorious - Live from Tulsa
Better Now - Live from Tulsa
BiC Flame - Live from Tulsa
Boys Growing Up - Live from Tulsa
Something's Gonna Kill Me - Live from Tulsa
Tumbleweed - Live from Tulsa
This Heart - Live from Tulsa
Never Ready [Intro] - Live from Tulsa
Never Ready - Live from Tulsa
Wild As Her [Intro] - Live from Tulsa
Wild As Her - Live from Tulsa
Ain't My Day [Intro] - Live from Tulsa
Ain't My Day - Live from Tulsa
Bixby [Encore] - Live from Tulsa
Corey Kent's Black Bandana 2025 Tour Dates Include:
1/18/25 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
^ 1/24/25 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
^ 1/25/25 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose
/ 3/13/25 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
/ 3/14/25 St. Louis, MO Ballpark Village
/ 3/15/25 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation
^ 3/21/25 Dallas, TX House of Blues
^ 3/22/35 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
- 3/27/25 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall
- 3/28/25 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
- 3/29/25 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
/ 4/5/25 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
# 4/6/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival
- 4/10/25 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
- 4/11/25 West Peoria, IL Crusens
- 4/12/25 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed St.
/ 4/24/25 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
+ 5/2/25 Bossier City, LA The Stage at Silver Star Smokehouse
+ 5/3/25 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
International Dates
<2/1/25 Dublin, IE The Academy (Green Room)
<2/2/25 Belfast, NI The Limelight 1
<2/4/25 Glasgow, UK SWG3 TV Studio
<2/7/25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2
<2/8/25 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy 2
<2/9/25 Bristol, UK The Trinity Centre
/ 2/11/25 London, UK Electric Ballroom
^Clayton Mullen
+Tyler Halverson
/ Support TBD
# Festival Date
