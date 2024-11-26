Corey Kent Wraps 1st Leg of Black Bandana Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) Corey Kent has spent the fall headlining his international Black Bandana Tour. With sold out stops across the country, the tour will take Kent to the UK in 2025 and, due to demand, the tour has officially been extended into spring 2025 with new dates added. Kent shared news of the tour's extension via social media ahead of wrapping the first leg.
"Y'all helped make the Black Bandana Tour so successful by selling out a bunch of the shows, so we've decided to extend the tour into next spring," Kent shared on Instagram.
A road veteran himself, drawing inspiration from The Eagles, Keith Richards, Turnpike Troubadours and more, Kent brought his bandana-wearing Rock 'N' Roll spirit to Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC this weekend selling over 5,000 tickets across the three day run. The weekend set a personal record for Kent, with his Charlotte show on Saturday marking the most ticket sales in one night, and the Atlanta stop selling out a month in advance.
The Oklahoma native will be joined by Clayton Mullen, Lori McKenna, Lanie Gardner and Tyler Halverson on select dates for leg two of his headlining, Black Bandana Tour, which kicks off on Jan. 18 in Fort Worth, TX. The road warrior will trek across the U.S. with stops in St. Louis, Dallas, Chicago and Oklahoma City. Tickets for the extended tour are on sale now.
"One of the best parts of doing your own headline tour is getting to pick who you want to open," reflects Kent. "Max McNown, Karley Scott Collins, Braxton Keith and Lauren Watkins were all so great to have on the road this year. So pumped to have Lori McKenna, Tyler Halverson, Lanie Gardner and Clatyon Mullen out next year!"
The sold-out shows come on the heels of the Double-Platinum hitmaker releasing his sophomore album, Black Bandana, earlier this fall. It was named a "Best Album" by NPR's All Songs Considered with Rolling Stone noting his "charismatic vocals lift every song."
NEW Black Bandana Tour Dates:
1/18/25 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
^ 1/24/25 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
^ 1/25/25 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose
/ 3/13/25 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
/ 3/14/25 St. Louis, MO Ballpark Village
/ 3/15/25 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation
^ 3/21/25 Dallas, TX House of Blues
^ 3/22/35 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
- 3/27/25 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall
- 3/28/25 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
- 3/29/25 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
/ 4/5/25 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
# 4/6/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival
- 4/10/25 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
- 4/11/25 West Peoria, IL Crusens
- 4/12/25 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed St.
/ 4/24/25 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
+ 5/2/25 Bossier City, LA The Stage at Silver Star Smokehouse
+ 5/3/25 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
Previously Announced International Dates
<2/1/25 Dublin, IE The Academy (Green Room)
<2/2/25 Belfast, NI The Limelight 1
<2/4/25 Glasgow, UK SWG3 TV Studio
<2/7/25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2
<2/8/25 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy 2
<2/9/25 Bristol, UK The Trinity Centre
/ 2/11/25 London, UK Electric Ballroom
^Clayton Mullen
+Tyler Halverson
/ Support TBD
# Festival Date
