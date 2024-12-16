Corey Kent Previews '24 Live' Album

(Sony Music Nashville) Corey Kent today announces the release of his upcoming live album, '24 Live, dropping Dec. 27. Captured from the combination of Kent's two shows at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK this year, the album will immerse listeners into the high-energy experience of Kent's live show. The release of this album continues Kent's tradition of dropping new music at the end of the year in celebration of his fans, last year releasing an acoustic album titled '23.

Giving fans an early listen of '24 Live, Kent dropped a new track from the album today, a live, rocking rendition of "Come Together". Additionally, Kent released a live performance video to accompany the song.

"Playing live shows is one of the best parts of my job, no doubt," Kent shared. "I'm so grateful to everyone who made it out to a show this year - the energy every night is always something special. I think this album really captures the excitement of this tour and I wanted to release it to say thank you to everyone who made this year so great. Hope y'all love it."

In addition to releasing '24 Live, Kent is gearing up to hit the road with Jon Pardi, serving as support on select dates for Pardi's "Honkytonk Hollywood Tour." Additionally, Kent will embark on the 2025 leg of his "Black Bandana Tour," including international dates. The 2025 tour extension follows the success of Kent's 2024 tour where the rising star sold between 1500 and 2000 tickets per night.

The full track list for '24 Live includes:

Gold - Live From Tulsa

Highways - Live From Tulsa

Postcard - Live From Tulsa

Come Together [Intro] - Live From Tulsa

Come Together - Live From Tulsa

How You Know You Made It - Live From Tulsa

Feels a Lot Like This - Live From Tulsa

Long Way - Live From Tulsa

Notorious [Intro] - Live From Tulsa

Better Now - Live From Tulsa

BiC Flame - Live From Tulsa

Boys Growing Up - Live From Tulsa

Something's Gonna Kill Me - Live From Tulsa

Tumbleweed - Live From Tulsa

This Heart - Live From Tulsa

Never Ready [Intro] - Live From Tulsa

Never Ready - Live From Tulsa

Wild As Her [Intro] - Live From Tulsa

Wild As Her - Live From Tulsa

Ain't My Day [Intro] - Live From Tulsa

Ain't My Day - Live From Tulsa

Bixby [Encore] - Live From Tulsa



Corey Kent's Black Bandana 2025 Tour Dates Include:

1/18/25 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas

^ 1/24/25 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

^ 1/25/25 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose

/ 3/13/25 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live

/ 3/14/25 St. Louis, MO Ballpark Village

/ 3/15/25 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation

^ 3/21/25 Dallas, TX House of Blues

^ 3/22/35 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

- 3/27/25 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall

- 3/28/25 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

- 3/29/25 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

/ 4/5/25 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

# 4/6/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival

- 4/10/25 Columbia, MO The Blue Note

- 4/11/25 West Peoria, IL Crusens

- 4/12/25 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed St.

/ 4/24/25 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

+ 5/2/25 Bossier City, LA The Stage at Silver Star Smokehouse

+ 5/3/25 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club

International Dates

<2/1/25 Dublin, IE The Academy (Green Room)

<2/2/25 Belfast, NI The Limelight 1

<2/4/25 Glasgow, UK SWG3 TV Studio

<2/7/25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2

<2/8/25 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy 2

<2/9/25 Bristol, UK The Trinity Centre

/ 2/11/25 London, UK Electric Ballroom