Corey Kent Previews '24 Live' Album

(Sony Music Nashville) Corey Kent today announces the release of his upcoming live album, '24 Live, dropping Dec. 27. Captured from the combination of Kent's two shows at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK this year, the album will immerse listeners into the high-energy experience of Kent's live show. The release of this album continues Kent's tradition of dropping new music at the end of the year in celebration of his fans, last year releasing an acoustic album titled '23.
Giving fans an early listen of '24 Live, Kent dropped a new track from the album today, a live, rocking rendition of "Come Together". Additionally, Kent released a live performance video to accompany the song.
"Playing live shows is one of the best parts of my job, no doubt," Kent shared. "I'm so grateful to everyone who made it out to a show this year - the energy every night is always something special. I think this album really captures the excitement of this tour and I wanted to release it to say thank you to everyone who made this year so great. Hope y'all love it."
In addition to releasing '24 Live, Kent is gearing up to hit the road with Jon Pardi, serving as support on select dates for Pardi's "Honkytonk Hollywood Tour." Additionally, Kent will embark on the 2025 leg of his "Black Bandana Tour," including international dates. The 2025 tour extension follows the success of Kent's 2024 tour where the rising star sold between 1500 and 2000 tickets per night.
The full track list for '24 Live includes:
Gold - Live From Tulsa
Highways - Live From Tulsa
Postcard - Live From Tulsa
Come Together [Intro] - Live From Tulsa
Come Together - Live From Tulsa
How You Know You Made It - Live From Tulsa
Feels a Lot Like This - Live From Tulsa
Long Way - Live From Tulsa
Notorious [Intro] - Live From Tulsa
Better Now - Live From Tulsa
BiC Flame - Live From Tulsa
Boys Growing Up - Live From Tulsa
Something's Gonna Kill Me - Live From Tulsa
Tumbleweed - Live From Tulsa
This Heart - Live From Tulsa
Never Ready [Intro] - Live From Tulsa
Never Ready - Live From Tulsa
Wild As Her [Intro] - Live From Tulsa
Wild As Her - Live From Tulsa
Ain't My Day [Intro] - Live From Tulsa
Ain't My Day - Live From Tulsa
Bixby [Encore] - Live From Tulsa
Corey Kent's Black Bandana 2025 Tour Dates Include:
1/18/25 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
^ 1/24/25 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
^ 1/25/25 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose
/ 3/13/25 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
/ 3/14/25 St. Louis, MO Ballpark Village
/ 3/15/25 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation
^ 3/21/25 Dallas, TX House of Blues
^ 3/22/35 New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall
- 3/27/25 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall
- 3/28/25 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
- 3/29/25 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
/ 4/5/25 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
# 4/6/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival
- 4/10/25 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
- 4/11/25 West Peoria, IL Crusens
- 4/12/25 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed St.
/ 4/24/25 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
+ 5/2/25 Bossier City, LA The Stage at Silver Star Smokehouse
+ 5/3/25 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
International Dates
<2/1/25 Dublin, IE The Academy (Green Room)
<2/2/25 Belfast, NI The Limelight 1
<2/4/25 Glasgow, UK SWG3 TV Studio
<2/7/25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2
<2/8/25 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy 2
<2/9/25 Bristol, UK The Trinity Centre
/ 2/11/25 London, UK Electric Ballroom
^Clayton Mullen
+Tyler Halverson
/ Support TBD
# Festival Date
