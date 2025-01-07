Warbringer Announces 'Wrath And Ruin' Album With 'A Better World' Video

(Atom Splitter) Warbringer are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated new album, Wrath And Ruin, out March 14, 2025 via Napalm Records. With 20 years of history and millions of cross platform streams in their wake, "Best of the Year" nods from the likes of Loudwire and Consequence on 2020's Weapons Of Tomorrow, and now gearing up for a massive European tour with Decapitated and Cryptopsy this spring, WARBRINGER is poised for their next global assault with their seventh full-length studio release.

On Wrath And Ruin, WARBRINGER continues their furious assault against the powers that be with eight new explosive rippers lyrically focused on inspiring listeners to recognize strength in numbers and actualize their class power. The bonus CD, included with the 2CD and digital versions of the album, boasts 15 incendiary live versions of fan favorites recorded along their "Ravaging Europe 2023" tour. The album features pristine production by Mark Lewis, famous for his work with Cannibal Corpse, Trivium, and The Black Dahlia Murder, mastering by Justin Shturtz (Testament, Sepultura, Machine Head), and album art by the legendary Andreas Marschall, famous for his work with Kreator, Obituary, and In Flames amongst others.

Alongside the album announcement, WARBRINGER have unleashed the breakneck speed metal ripper "A Better World," lambasting ignorant optimism with forked tongue. The track arrives with a high octane official music video.

About the single and video, frontman John Kevill says, "When I was younger, I used to think the world would only get better during my life. I know now that isn't the case. We aren't going to fix the environment even though we know the consequences, because profits would decrease, so it's not considered possible. On top of that, our societies keep getting more unequal, with a few people owning most everything, and most people just trying to keep their heads above water. We still won't feed everyone, but we will fund development of weaponized autonomous drones, etc, etc.

"I was reading some social theory stuff (Mark Fisher) some years ago and feeling depressed about my own future in these conditions. I went to a therapist and they basically told me it was all real and legitimate, and that all they could do was give me drugs so I could pretend that I didn't know all this. I don't really have time to worry too much, because a bunch of bills are always due. I also stopped dreaming for a year or two, which I found scary. I tried to bottle this feeling into 'A Better World' - I don't think I'm the only one.

"The video was made by Juan Rodriguez, who we worked with on 'Crushed Beneath the Tracks,' and shows WARBRINGER going hard - what we do best. The song has a melodic death-tinged riff penned by Adam Carroll, with arrangements by thrash maestro Carlos Cruz. To me, it gives the feeling of being stuck on some accelerated loop that won't slow down. Hope you guys enjoy the first taste of Wrath And Ruin, there's a lot more to come!"

