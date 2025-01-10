24 Hours of Eno Livestream Announced

(The Syndicate) Film First and Gary Hustwit, director of the acclaimed, first-ever generative feature film "Eno," announce the innovative livestreaming event 24 Hours of Eno on January 24 at noon EST. Tickets are limited and currently on sale now at a $24 USD price point. The date marks the one-year anniversary of the film's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024. Since Sundance, the film has only been available in theaters and at live screenings. This livestream event will mark the film's global streaming premiere, where anyone anywhere can experience it.

In the first career-spanning documentary about the legendary artist, Hustwit set out to decode Eno's creative strategies and reject the hagiographic impulses of the music doc genre. Hustwit and digital artist Brendan Dawes developed a groundbreaking, human-coded generative software platform to create a documentary that is different every time it screens. The film draws from Eno's staggering archive of never-before-seen footage and unreleased music, and Hustwit's original interviews, but each screening of "Eno" is unique, presenting different scenes, order, and music. "Eno" offers billions of possible variations and ushers in an innovative new approach to storytelling. The result is a viewing experience that resonates with Eno's own artistic practice, his use of technology to compose music, and his endless exploration of human creativity.

The livestream event is more than just the movie; it's a 24-hour curated film, art, and music experience with multiple unique versions of the documentary generated around the clock. Audiences in any timezone on the planet will be able to watch several different iterations of "Eno" along with other generative video pieces like "Nothing Can Ever Be the Same," the Venice Biennale "Eno" prequel installation by Dawes and Hustwit, conversations with the team behind the film, special guests, and other material that will only be shown during this 24-hour livestream. The generative streaming technology will be powered by Anamorph, Dawes' and Hustwit's software startup and media studio.

"Eno" was recently shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards for Best Documentary Feature and received five Cinema Eye Honors nominations for Best Director, Best Editing, Best Visual Design, Best Sound Design, and its "Unforgettable" subject: Brian Eno.

