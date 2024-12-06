Ashley McBryde Declares There 'Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs'

(EBM) Lauded as "one of the best artists in present-day country" by Stereogum, Ashley McBryde releases an ode to the spirit of the west and the values that shaped it with "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs," available now via Warner Music Nashville.

"Cowboys are the ones doing what needs to be done before it is an emergency," McBryde shared with Cowboys & Indians. "If you would simply be where you are, do what you say you're gonna do and mean what you say when you say it, it would simplify a lot of things."

Produced by John Osborne, "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs" swells with longing from the very first stroke across the fiddle strings - a fitting introduction as McBryde and cowriters Chris Harris and Patrick Savage explored a shared sense of something missing, along with a desire for meaning and reconnection in a changing world.

"This one was all about where we live and the genre we love and realizing that the horse I rode in on got put out to pasture," McBryde explained. "Instead of us saying, 'Work ethic's out the window, stick-to-it code's pretty much dead and idealism is gone,' it was easier to say that by saying there is no wild out west. That's all gone."

Next week, McBryde will head to Las Vegas where she will join 23-time Women's Professional Rodeo Association World Champion Roper Jackie Crawford for a Q&A session at Ariat's Las Vegas brand shop on Thursday, Dec. 12, followed by an acoustic performance.

On Friday, Dec. 13, she will perform with Cody Johnson at MGM Grand Garden Arena before joining him for his Leather Deluxe Tour in 2025 among festival dates at Stagecoach, Country Thunder Arizona, Country Thunder Florida, Country Thunder Wisconsin and more.

Ashley McBryde Tour Dates

Jan. 16 State Theatre of Ithaca // Ithaca, NY

Jan. 23 Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts // Bloomington, IL

Jan. 30 Long Center for the Performing Arts // Lafayette, IN

Feb. 20 Capitol Theatre // Wheeling, WV

April 12 Country Thunder Arizona // Florence, AZ

April 26 Stagecoach Festival // Indio, CA

May 4 Country Thunder Florida // Kissimmee, FL

June 26 Country Stampede // Topeka, KS

July 18 Country Thunder Wisconsin // Twin Lakes, WI

July 25 Night In The Country Music Festival // Yerington, NV

Aug. 2 Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 7 WE Fest // Detroit Lakes, MN

Aug. 15 Country Thunder Alberta // Calgary, AB

Ashley McBryde Tour Dates with Cody Johnson

Dec. 13 MGM Grand Garden Arena // Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 17 Prudential Center // Newark, NJ

Jan. 18 John Paul Jones Arena // Charlottesville, VA

Jan. 24 Enterprise Center // St. Louis, MO

Jan. 25 Vibrant Arena at the Mark // Moline, IL

Jan. 31 Fiserv Forum // Milwaukee, WI

Feb. 1 Ford Center // Evansville, IN

Feb. 15 Bridgestone Arena // Nashville, TN

Feb. 21 Keybank Center // Buffalo, NY

Feb. 22 Heritage Bank Center // Cincinnati, OH

May 2 PNC Music Pavilion // Charlotte, NC

May 3 Credit One Stadium // Charleston, SC

Related Stories

Ashley McBryde Says 'Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs' With Next Single

Watch Ashley McBryde Perform 'The Devil I Know' On 'GMA'

Wynonna, Ashley McBryde Lead Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline Lineup

Ashley McBryde Appears On CBS Sunday Morning

News > Ashley McBryde