Singled Out: Erin Gibney's Not Something I've Told My Friends

(Day In Country) Pop-country singer-songwriter Erin Gibney just released her new single "Not Something I've Told My Friends," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I wrote "Not Something I've Told My Friends" about six months after I got out of my long-term relationship. I remember feeling really conflicted and like there was still part of me that was being pulled back to my ex. We began talking again for a short period of time, and, while I initially thought it was what I wanted, it began to feel wrong.
I was hiding the fact that we were talking from my friends and knew they would disapprove. My friends were my sounding board through my entire breakup and were constantly there to listen and help me through how I was feeling. When I started texting my ex again, I felt almost like I was betraying them in a way because of how much time, love, and effort they put into my healing process. When I finally confessed, they were so understanding and helped me put my boundaries back up and get into a better headspace. Recording this song was such a personal experience for me, and I am so excited to have it out in the world.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
