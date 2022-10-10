Singled Out: Erin Gibney's That's What I'm Looking For

photo credit: Robby Klein courtesy Skye Media

Nashville-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Erin Gibney just released her brand single, "That's What I'm Looking For," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I first heard, "That's What I'm Looking For," in September of 2020. I remember getting home from work and seeing an email from my team with the song attached. When I played it for the first time, I felt so much excitement because I knew it was a song that I wanted to make a part of my catalog of music. I immediately emailed my team back and told them, "This was the one." The first thing that stuck out to me about this song was its messaging. At the time, I was struggling to find relationships that I felt showed me the intention and respect I deserved. It felt like this song was a sign for me to start setting my boundaries and raising my standards in my own life and I knew that was an important message to send to my fans as well.

When I got into the studio to record "That's What I'm Looking For," I remember feeling a sense of responsibility because of the ways that it had impacted me. I wanted people to feel the same amount of confidence that I feel every time I hear the lyrics. It was important to me that it felt like an anthem; a song that people could turn to when they needed to feel uplifted. Marshall Altman, the producer on this track, did a really great job of bringing those feelings to life. When I heard the final product, I was so happy with it. I played it over and over again and couldn't wait to release it.

I am so excited to be finally bringing this song into the world. It's my hope that everyone who hears it is reminded that they deserve relationships that honor their boundaries. I hope it reminds people that it's okay to set expectations for the people who enter into their life and that they can walk away when those expectations aren't being met. I think your life can be greatly impacted by who you surround yourself with, and I think this song is a reminder that it's okay to be picky about that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Erin here

