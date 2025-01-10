Winona Fighter Take Aim With 'R U FAMOUS' Video

(BPM) With the release of their debut album just a month away, rising punk rock act Winona Fighter is excited to share another new single from the record. The band has today released "R U FAMOUS", an aggressive message for social climbers and hangers-on, alongside a brand new music video.
"'R U Famous' is about someone who always tries to see what they can get out of people doing well in their music career. I think the term is called a "starf***er" but I don't think you can say that in an article haha! But that's seriously what it's about," shares front woman Coco Kinnon. "It's a situation I think unfortunately happens to a lot of up and comers, and something that has happened to us via a person we thought was a friend."
About the video she adds: "We've always said 'if we REALLY start leaning into a Y2K aesthetic then that's how you'll know we're just going for a money grab.' So what better way to represent a slimy person than to be that money grab! We're All Gonna Die productions did an amazing job at really bringing our Tony Hawk Pro Skater aesthetic to life. We had so much fun being a couple of Y2K bros for the day but I'm okay never wearing low rise pants ever again.... like ever."
