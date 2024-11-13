Winona Fighter Announce Yes, Chef Tour

(BPM) Rising punk rock act Winona Fighter has today shared details of their 2025 headline Yes, Chef Tour. The three week run kicks off on February 14th coinciding with the release of the band's debut full-length album, My Apologies To The Chef.
On the upcoming tour, the band shares: "We are so excited and PROUD to share with you all the first leg of our Yes, Chef Tour. Most of the cities we are hitting we have never had the privilege of headlining in, so we are really looking forward to getting better acquainted with all of you.
"In each new city you can expect to see some of your favorite local acts and maybe even some acts you've yet to hear about opening the shows. All in all we are just really thrilled to celebrate the release of our debut album 'MY APOLOGIES TO THE CHEF' with the people who made it all possible, the fans. Here's to a tour full of thrashing and screaming our lungs out! See you in the pit."
Upcoming Tour Dates:
12/14 - Nashville, TN @ Ceremony Festival
2/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell (Emo Night)
2/18 - Austin, TX @ 3Ten at ACL Live
2/19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links
2/21 - Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
2/22 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues - Voodoo Room
2/23 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
2/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
2/26 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
2/28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
3/1 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
3/3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
3/5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer/Marquis
3/7 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown - Encore Room
