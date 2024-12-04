Winona Fighter Stream 'Hamms In A Glass' Video

(BPM) Rising punk rock act Winona Fighter is excited to share the brand new music video for their hit single "Hamms In A Glass", taken from their forthcoming debut album My Apologies To The Chef.

"The 'Hamms In A Glass' music video is as chaotic as the song," shares frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon. "It is completely one take and was totally a "fly by the seat of our pants" type shoot. Jake Johnston over at We're All Gonna Die did such an amazing job at directing on the fly as we were pretty much trying something different with each take."

She continues: "Something extremely special about this music video is that it feels like a call back to our first and only music video we made before singing to Rise 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers'- a one take video, which was done with pretty much pocket change. It was so cool being able to elevate the concept while still keeping it flexible and fun."

My Apologies To The Chef, featuring recent singles "Attention", "Swear To God That I'm (FINE)", "I'm In The Market To Please No One", and more, is set to be released on February 14th via Rise Records.

Along with the album release, the band will also be hitting the road on their headlining Yes, Chef Tour from February 14th - March 7th.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

12/14 - Nashville, TN @ Ceremony Festival

2/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell (Emo Night)

2/18 - Austin, TX @ 3Ten at ACL Live

2/19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

2/21 - Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

2/22 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues - Voodoo Room

2/23 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

2/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

2/26 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

2/28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/1 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

3/3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

3/5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer/Marquis

3/7 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown - Encore Room

