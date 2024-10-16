Winona Fighter Announce 'My Apologies To The Chef' Album With 'Attention' Video

(BPM) Rising punk rock act Winona Fighter has announced their highly anticipated debut album, My Apologies To The Chef, set to be released on February 14th via Rise Records. In addition they have today shared their blistering new single "ATTENTION", a call to arms that rages against the societal issues that gone unchecked for far too long.

"We cannot believe we finally get to announce our Debut LP 'My Apologies To The Chef' is on the way. This has truly been a long time coming," reflects frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon. "Our amazing label Rise Records allowed us to take our DIY approach to the recording of the album. Every song was either written or co-written by us. It was just me (Coco) and the boys (Dan and Austin) in our home studio from pre-production to sending it off for mastering."

She continues: "I couldn't think of a better introduction to the band. 14 hard hitting tracks straight from a guest bedroom or garage. It's raw. It's got emotion. It's got a little satire. Mostly, it's uniquely us. It's three punks obsessed with music, making tunes for people obsessed with music. It is a punk-rock record, period. We are so proud of this album and we hope fans old and new love it as much as we do. To finish this off we'd like to thank our ENTIRE team for believing in us and helping us create something incredibly special. All we ever said when we were grinding with no one on our side was 'we just need ONE person to believe in us' and now we have all of you... so thank you for allowing us to create, play, and live our dream! 2025 here we come."

"It is our most political song to date, but not in a super black and white way. It's about the issues I personally find important," Kinnon adds on the latest single. "It's about watching the rise in methamphetamine usage and fentanyl poisoning while growing up in New Hampshire. It's about having to pay out of pocket for life changing or life SAVING medications and women getting denied coverage for birth control that won't completely wreck their hormones. It's about shelters consistently being at capacity while puppy mills are still unethically producing millions of dogs a year.

I hope listeners hear this song and get passionate about something. I think we're all a little pressured to feel like we have to change the world and be vocal about every cause ever, but if we all focus on something we genuinely care about then those small steps will make a world of difference."

She concludes, "There is something a little jarring about a song like this coming out around a pretty important election. We challenge every U.S. citizen to not only vote in this coming presidential election but in your local elections as well, it's a privilege we get to do so."

Fronted by the electric Coco Kinnon, the Nashville based punk band is breathing new life into the resurgent punk scene, and they're on a mission to create punk music that is accessible and accepting to all music lovers willing to listen.

Kinnon's introduction to the Boston punk rock scene at an early age was the catalyst influence for her current sound and stage presence. Moving to Nashville gave her a task to expose all music lovers to the power of thrashable tunes. After recruiting lead guitarist Dan Fuson, they set off to do the scene Coco had left behind justice. Eventually the two of them added Austin Luther (bass/producer) to the family.

The band is recognized as an energized powerhouse during their live performances. Their shows are a space where all bullsh*t and ego is left at the door - everyone is welcome, equal and needs to get on their f***ing feet. In recent times, they have opened for the bands Incubus, Motion City Soundtrack, Badflower, and Something Corporate, in addition to playing multiple sets at Bonnaroo 2023. Other recent performances include Is For Lover's Festivals and Shiprocked 2024.

Earlier this year Winona Fighter took SXSW by storm, followed by a full US tour with Bayside, Finch, and Armor For Sleep. The band also performed at this year's Shaky Knees Music Festival, Summerfest, 80/35 Music Festival, and most recently took to the stage at Riot Fest, Oceans Calling Music Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Following their signing to Rise Records the band released new singles "I'm In The Market To Please No One" and "Swear To God That I'm (FINE)", in addition to new versions of fan favorites "Subaru" and "Wlbrn St Tvrn". Fans can look forward to more new music in the coming months, including Winona Fighter's debut full-length record My Apologies To The Chef.

