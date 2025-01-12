Art Nation Share 'Set Me Free' Video

(FP) Swedish melodic hard rockers Art Nation are thrilled to share their new single and video "Set Me Free", out now via Frontiers Music Srl, as they prepared to release a new album this year.

Vocalist Alexander Strandell comments on the new single: "We are thrilled to share this exciting new perspective of ART NATION with you. In the music video for 'Set Me Free', you'll witness us stepping into the animated world of ART NATION for the very first time. In this inaugural episode, you'll follow me, Chris, and Rich as we discover the first portal to this otherworldly dimension."

Hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden, ART NATION is the rising force in modern melodic Metal. Founded by Alexander Strandell and Christoffer Borg, the band is gaining acclaim for their astonishing hit-writing potential, their truly captivating sound and dynamic live performances.

With his powerful and emotive vocals, Alexander Strandell has captivated audiences on Sweden's National TV and radio. A nominee for "Rock Voice of the Year", his commanding stage presence and vocal mastery set him apart as one of the most dynamic performers in rock today.

A producer and guitarist celebrated for his precision and creativity, Christoffer Borg has worked with iconic names like Amaranthe, Anthrax, and Evergrey. His exceptional skills bring a polished and melodic edge to ART NATION's signature sound.

Known for his incredible technical prowess and musicality, Richard Svärd has played with a lot of musicians and also toured with thrash legends Death Riders. His deep grooves and intricate bass lines lay the foundation for ART NATION's unstoppable momentum.

Their debut album 'Revolution' in 2015 received great reviews, earning them nominations at the esteemed "Gaffa Awards" in Sweden. In 2016, they penned the official anthem for the "Gothia Cup" soccer tournament, performed live on national TV, and in sold-out stadiums.

After touring excessively in and around their home country, sharing stages with iconic bands like Nightwish, Twisted Sister and Hammerfall, as well as playing all the relevant festivals such as Sweden Rock, ART NATION now seem destined for the break out all over Europe!

Alone by focusing on the Nordic countries, combined with the band's growing presence on platforms like Spotify, the band is reaching over 1.2 million streams in the past 28 days, bringing the band's total to over 15 million streams across all tracks.

ART NATION are now gearing up for an exciting new album release in 2025 and, on top of that, for the first time the band is seriously expanding their conquest outside the Nordic borders by teaming up with Decibel Touring for more concert performances throughout the entire European continent and the UK.

Experience the undeniable power of melodic metal with ART NATION - a band destined for nothing less than the top of Modern Metal!

Art Nation