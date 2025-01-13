Big Head Todd and the Monsters Celebrating 40th Anniversary At Rock Rocks

(devious planet) Big Head Todd and the Monsters are gearing up to celebrate their 40th Anniversary with two special nights at their hometown haunt, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. This will be the 37th time that the band has performed at this spectacular venue.

The party kicks off on Saturday, June 7th, with Cracker opening the show, followed by Chicago pop icons Cheap Trick, then headliner Big Head Todd and the Monsters taking the stage. "We are honored to be sharing the stage with Cheap Trick. Todd continues, "I cannot wait to see this iconic band in such an awe-inspiring setting."

The celebration continues on Sunday, June 8th, with Bill Murray (yup, that Bill Murray) and his Blood Brothers, Albert Castiglia, and Mike Zito, jump-starting the show, followed by Warren Haynes Band; and closing the show, Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

2024 was an action-packed year for BHTM. They released their 12th album, Her Way Out, via Big Records and toured relentlessly. Fans and critics agreed that the record was a knockout, containing a collection of gems surrounded by outstanding musicianship for which the band is known and loved.

Denver's Westword declared, "Her Way Out is the kind of album that's meant to be played while speeding down a mountain road, chasing that Wild West type of freedom that this Colorado band has always evoked.". Blues Music Magazine declared, "If you want a blues-rock album with a captivating sound that will encourage frequent listening, this one's for you." And Glide Magazine stated, "This LP compels the question of whether there is a band on the planet more comfortable in its collective skin than Big Head Todd and the Monsters. There's a well-earned and deserved confidence that radiates out in all directions for the whole of this thirty-nine-minute playing time."

