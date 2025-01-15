The Blues Foundation Announce 2025 IBC Winners

(DD) After a memorable 40th IBC (International Blues Challenge) last week in Memphis attended by several thousand from around the globe, The Blues Foundation is pleased to announce the 2025 IBC winners:

Best Self Produced CD: Piper & The Hard Times: Revelation

Best Harmonica: Jock Webb Sr., Ra'Shad The Blues Kid

Solo/Duo Guitar: Nick Charles

Solo/Duo Second Place: 2 Blues for You

Solo/Duo First Place: Joce Reyome

Most Promising Guitar: Dylan Salfer

Band Third Place: Dylan Salfer Band

Band Second Place: Ra'Shad The Blues Kid

Band First Place: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

The Blues Foundation is a world-renowned Memphis-based organization whose mission is to preserve blues heritage, celebrate blues recording and performance, expand worldwide awareness of the blues, and ensure the future of this uniquely American art form. Founded in 1980, the Foundation has approximately 4,000 individual members and 180 affiliated blues societies representing another 50,000 fans and professionals worldwide.

The Blues Foundation's signature honors and events - the Blues Music Awards, Blues Hall of Fame Inductions, International Blues Challenge, and Keeping the Blues Alive Awards - make it the international hub of blues music. Its HART Fund provides the blues community with medical assistance for musicians in need, while Blues in the Schools programs and Generation Blues Scholarships expose new generations to blues music. The Blues Hall of Fame Museum, located in Downtown Memphis, adds the opportunity for blues lovers of all ages to interact with blues music and history.

Throughout the year, the Blues Foundation staff serves the global blues community with answers, information, and news.

