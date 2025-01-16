JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical Casting Announced

(SHPR) Casting is announced for the Toronto and London productions of JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical. This acclaimed new musical had a record-breaking world premiere at London's The Old Vic theatre January 2024 - where it became the theatre's fastest selling musical ever. It will make its North American premiere at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto from 26 January to 16 March 2025. This will be followed by its highly anticipated West End season at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London's West End from 15 May 2025 to 10 January 2026.

Marking 40 years since the iconic Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia, 10% from the sale of all tickets to JUST FOR ONE DAY will be donated directly to The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Joining the previously announced Craige Els, who originated the role of Bob Geldof at The Old Vic, will be Kelly Agbowu, Julie Atherton, Jason Battersby, Jordan Cambridge-Taylor, Eloise Davies, James Hameed, Fayth Ifil, Melissa Jacques, Hope Kenna, AJ Lewis, Freddie Love, Tim Mahendran, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Jack Michael Stacey, Emily Ooi, Ashley Samuels, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Jake Small, Tamara Tare and George Ure, with Kerry Enright, Evan Fox Harrison, Esme Laudat, Eddie Mann, Jaye Marshall, Lukin Simmonds and Dyd Wynford.

On 13 July 1985, music united the world. Now, 40 years on, discover the behind-the-scenes story of Live Aid in a whole new way at JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical.

This exhilarating night out "rocks in all the right ways" (WhatsOnStage), with hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and more of the iconic artists who made history at simultaneous charitable concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Live Aid was an unprecedented global music event that brought 1.5 billion people together, and they all have a story to tell about 'the day rock 'n' roll changed the world'.

Whether you saw it live, watched it from home or weren't even born yet, you won't want to miss this "rip-roaring" (The Daily Telegraph) and "remarkable" (Daily Mail) new musical written by John O'Farrell (Mrs. Doubtfire, Something Rotten!) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things).

Director Sheppard has assembled a stellar creative team: Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestration by Matthew Brind, Choreography by Ebony Molina, Set by Soutra Gilmour, Costume by Fay Fullerton, Lighting by Howard Hudson, Sound by Gareth Owen, Video & Projection by Andrzej Goulding and Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical is produced by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax Ltd, The Ambassador Theatre Group, Mirvish Productions, Nederlander Theatres, No Guarantees, Burnt Umber Productions, Stephen C Byrd, Willette & Manny Klausner and The Old Vic by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical is presented in Toronto by David and Hannah Mirvish.

Toronto Dates

CAA ED MIRVISH THEATRE - 244 Victoria St.

26 January - 16 March 2025

Media performance Sunday, 2 February at 2PM

Performance schedule:

Tuesday - Saturday: 7:30PM

Wednesday: 1.30PM

Saturday/Sunday: 2PM

No matinee Wednesday, 29 January

Tickets from $49 at mirvish.com or 1-800-461-3333

London Dates

SHAFTESBURY THEATRE - 210 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, WC2H 8DP

15 May 2025 - 10 January 2026

Related Stories

Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest

Queen Revisit Live Aid Performance On The Greatest

Virtual Farm Aid Concert Raises $500k

Why Queen Recreated Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Benefit

News > Live Aid