Emily Ann Roberts Shares 'Easy Does It' Visualizer

(117) One of the most anticipated young stars rising in country music in 2025, Emily Ann Roberts has released her eagerly awaited single "Easy Does It". The track marks a fresh chapter in her musical journey following the success of her debut album Can't Hide Country. With her angelic yet powerful vocals accompanied by the soulful country instrumentation, "Easy Does It" is already a fan favorite after she's shared snippets over the past several months.
The song reflects Emily Ann's personal experience with love, drawing inspiration from the steady, uncomplicated love she found with her husband. In contrast to the whirlwind relationships of the past, "Easy Does It" delivers a refreshing perspective on love that feels effortless and genuine.
"I used to believe love was like a rollercoaster or a confusing game of 'he loves me, he loves me not.' When I met my husband, I realized how steady and simple love can be. This song fell out so naturally when I was writing with Autumn Buysse and Jason Haag. I hope people can relate to it and find that easy love like I found," said Emily Ann Roberts.
Easy does the dishes
Easy holds my hand
Easy don't make me question
Where on earth he stands
I've tried love the hard way
But it added up to nothing
Kiss by kiss, you flipped the script
Yeah, you showed me that easy does it
With Roberts busy touring scheduling in 2025 fans will have plenty of places to hear her sing "Easy Does It" all over the country. January 18 she will perform on a special Grand Ole Opry celebration for Dolly Parton's birthday -- the evening will be her twentieth time performing on the hallowed stage. On February 6 she will join country legend Clint Black on part of his 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour for seven dates through the western United States.
2025 will also reunite Emily Ann with country music superstar Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour. She will kick off each night with a thrilling performance before Shelton, who will be joined by country music heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins, takes the stage. The tour will hit 12 cities including her hometown of Knoxville.
Clint Black's 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour:
February 6 - Greeley, Colo. - Union Colony Civic Center
February 7 - Pueblo, Colo. - Pueblo Memorial Hall
February 8 - Dodge City, Kan. - United Wireless Arena
February 12 - Helena, Mont. - Helena Civic Center
February 13 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument
February 14 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Washington Pavillion
February 15 - Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Black Shelton's Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour:
February 27 - Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena
February 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 1 - Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum
March 6 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center
March 7 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden
March 8 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena
March 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 14 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum
March 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena
March 20 - Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena
March 21 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena
March 22 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center
