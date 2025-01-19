Emily Ann Roberts Shares 'Easy Does It' Visualizer

(117) One of the most anticipated young stars rising in country music in 2025, Emily Ann Roberts has released her eagerly awaited single "Easy Does It". The track marks a fresh chapter in her musical journey following the success of her debut album Can't Hide Country. With her angelic yet powerful vocals accompanied by the soulful country instrumentation, "Easy Does It" is already a fan favorite after she's shared snippets over the past several months.

The song reflects Emily Ann's personal experience with love, drawing inspiration from the steady, uncomplicated love she found with her husband. In contrast to the whirlwind relationships of the past, "Easy Does It" delivers a refreshing perspective on love that feels effortless and genuine.

"I used to believe love was like a rollercoaster or a confusing game of 'he loves me, he loves me not.' When I met my husband, I realized how steady and simple love can be. This song fell out so naturally when I was writing with Autumn Buysse and Jason Haag. I hope people can relate to it and find that easy love like I found," said Emily Ann Roberts.

Easy does the dishes

Easy holds my hand

Easy don't make me question

Where on earth he stands

I've tried love the hard way

But it added up to nothing

Kiss by kiss, you flipped the script

Yeah, you showed me that easy does it

With Roberts busy touring scheduling in 2025 fans will have plenty of places to hear her sing "Easy Does It" all over the country. January 18 she will perform on a special Grand Ole Opry celebration for Dolly Parton's birthday -- the evening will be her twentieth time performing on the hallowed stage. On February 6 she will join country legend Clint Black on part of his 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour for seven dates through the western United States.

2025 will also reunite Emily Ann with country music superstar Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour. She will kick off each night with a thrilling performance before Shelton, who will be joined by country music heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins, takes the stage. The tour will hit 12 cities including her hometown of Knoxville.

Clint Black's 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour:

February 6 - Greeley, Colo. - Union Colony Civic Center

February 7 - Pueblo, Colo. - Pueblo Memorial Hall

February 8 - Dodge City, Kan. - United Wireless Arena

February 12 - Helena, Mont. - Helena Civic Center

February 13 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument

February 14 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Washington Pavillion

February 15 - Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Black Shelton's Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour:

February 27 - Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena

February 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 1 - Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum

March 6 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center

March 7 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

March 8 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena

March 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 14 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum

March 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena

March 21 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center

Related Stories

Emily Ann Roberts' 'Easy Does It' Officially Coming This Week

Emily Ann Roberts Shares 'Joy To The World' Video

Emily Ann Roberts To Reunite With Blake Shelton On His Friends & Heroes Tour

Country Bear Musical Jamboree Returning To Disney World With Music From Mac McAnally, Emily Ann Roberts and More

News > Emily Ann Roberts