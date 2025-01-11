Emily Ann Roberts' 'Easy Does It' Officially Coming This Week

(117) Country music's sweetheart from Knoxville, Tennessee, Emily Ann Roberts entered 2025 with a bang as she announced the release date for her highly anticipated new single "Easy Does It," coming Jan. 17. After sharing the song over the preceding months, fans have been pleading with her to release a recorded version.
Fan Reactions: "This song is literally my story with my husband. It's coming out on the 10 year anniversary of us dating" - "Omg!! My wedding's next week, I'll be able to add it to the playlist." - "Going shopping on the 18th to find my wedding dress to marry my "easy" can't wait to cry all the way there to this song." - "I've never pre-saved a song that fast. So excited for this sweet, sweet song." - "I have been waiting for MONTHS. FINALLY."
Fans will have plenty of places to hear Roberts sing "Easy Does It" along with other favorites like "Whole Lotta Little" and "He Set Her Off" all over the country with her already intense touring schedule to start the year. On Feb. 6 she will join country legend Clint Black on part of his 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour for seven dates through the western United States.
2025 will also reunite Emily Ann with country music superstar Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour. She will kick off each night with a thrilling performance before Shelton, who will be joined by country music heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins, takes the stage. The tour will hit 12 cities including her hometown of Knoxville.
Emily Ann Roberts Tour Dates:
January 13 - Nashville, Tenn. - Listening Room Cafe w/ Vince Gill and The Swon Brothers
Clint Black's 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour:
Feb. 6 - Greeley, Colo. - Union Colony Civic Center
Feb. - Pueblo, Colo. - Pueblo Memorial Hall
Feb. 8 - Dodge City, Kan. - United Wireless Arena
Feb. 12 - Helena, Mont. - Helena Civic Center
Feb. 13 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument
Feb. 14 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Washington Pavillion
Feb. 15 - Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Black Shelton's Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour:
Feb. 27 - Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena
Feb. 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 1 - Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum
March 6 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center
March 7 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden
March 8 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena
March 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 14 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum
March 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena
March 20 - Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena
March 21 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena
March 22 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center
Emily Ann Roberts Shares 'Joy To The World' Video
Emily Ann Roberts To Reunite With Blake Shelton On His Friends & Heroes Tour
Country Bear Musical Jamboree Returning To Disney World With Music From Mac McAnally, Emily Ann Roberts and More
Emily Ann Roberts Releases Deluxe Edition Of 'Can't Hide Country'
