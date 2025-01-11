Emily Ann Roberts' 'Easy Does It' Officially Coming This Week

(117) Country music's sweetheart from Knoxville, Tennessee, Emily Ann Roberts entered 2025 with a bang as she announced the release date for her highly anticipated new single "Easy Does It," coming Jan. 17. After sharing the song over the preceding months, fans have been pleading with her to release a recorded version.

Fan Reactions: "This song is literally my story with my husband. It's coming out on the 10 year anniversary of us dating" - "Omg!! My wedding's next week, I'll be able to add it to the playlist." - "Going shopping on the 18th to find my wedding dress to marry my "easy" can't wait to cry all the way there to this song." - "I've never pre-saved a song that fast. So excited for this sweet, sweet song." - "I have been waiting for MONTHS. FINALLY."

Fans will have plenty of places to hear Roberts sing "Easy Does It" along with other favorites like "Whole Lotta Little" and "He Set Her Off" all over the country with her already intense touring schedule to start the year. On Feb. 6 she will join country legend Clint Black on part of his 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour for seven dates through the western United States.

2025 will also reunite Emily Ann with country music superstar Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour. She will kick off each night with a thrilling performance before Shelton, who will be joined by country music heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins, takes the stage. The tour will hit 12 cities including her hometown of Knoxville.

Emily Ann Roberts Tour Dates:

January 13 - Nashville, Tenn. - Listening Room Cafe w/ Vince Gill and The Swon Brothers

Clint Black's 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour:

Feb. 6 - Greeley, Colo. - Union Colony Civic Center

Feb. - Pueblo, Colo. - Pueblo Memorial Hall

Feb. 8 - Dodge City, Kan. - United Wireless Arena

Feb. 12 - Helena, Mont. - Helena Civic Center

Feb. 13 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument

Feb. 14 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Washington Pavillion

Feb. 15 - Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Black Shelton's Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour:

Feb. 27 - Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena

Feb. 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 1 - Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum

March 6 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center

March 7 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

March 8 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena

March 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 14 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum

March 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena

March 21 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center

