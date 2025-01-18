Gibson and Guitar Center Team With LA Fires Relief Effort

(Clyne Media) In the wake of the devastating wildfires in Southern California, leading manufacturers from the musical instrument (MI) industry have joined forces to help support the recovery of music programs and musicians impacted by the fires. Gibson the iconic American-made instrument brand, and Guitar Center the world's largest retailer of musical instruments, are bringing the music community together through their philanthropic divisions Gibson Gives and The Guitar Center Music Foundation to provide immediate funds and support for musicians and humanitarian aid organizations across Los Angeles.

To maximize this effort, Gibson and Guitar Center have enlisted the assistance and support of many prominent manufacturers from the MI industry including AKG, AlphaTheta/Pioneer, Audio-Technica, DW, Eastman, ESP Guitars, Hoshino (Ibanez Guitars/TAMA Drums), JBL Professional, C. F. Martin & Co., Pearl Drums, Remo Inc., Roland, Saga, Schecter Guitar Research, Shure, Sony Music, Universal Audio, Vater Percussion, Yamaha, Avedis Zildjian Co, and more in a massive and unprecedented donation relief effort.

For musicians, music professionals, or a nonprofit music program based in the Los Angeles area affected by the fires, The Guitar Center Music Foundation and Gibson Gives are donating a special one-time grant to replace instruments and gear. Los Angeles musicians who lost their instruments and gear can reach out and apply here now through February 28, 2025. Proof of loss or address may be required.

The brands have partnered with the NAMM Foundation L.A. Wildfires Relief Fund as well as the NAMM Show which is providing two dedicated L.A. Wildfire Relief Centers during the upcoming NAMM Show, held at the Anaheim Convention Center (January 23-25). These relief centers inform attendees on how they can support the coordinated efforts of this initiative. They will be in Hall C and in ACC North Level 2. For those who donate $35 or more onsite to the GCMF at the Anaheim Convention Center, they will receive their choice of a special edition GCMF branded t-shirt, tote bag, or hat.

"We are devastated by the recent fires that have deeply affected our artist communities and the places they call home. In response, we are committed to providing impactful support to help rebuild and heal. We understand the powerful role music plays in the healing process, and we will continue to stand with our community, using the strength of music to bring hope and recovery." -- Erica Krusen, Global Executive Director, Gibson Gives.

"I am deeply grateful to see such an outpouring of support from everyone coming together to assist musicians who have tragically lost their instruments in the fire. This collective effort is not just about replacing instruments; it's about restoring the power of music in people's lives-a vital source of healing, renewal, and strength as they navigate the journey of rebuilding their lives and communities." -- Myka Miller, Executive Director of The Guitar Center Music Foundation.

"We are overwhelmed and deeply appreciative of the generosity from our music industry. NAMM and The NAMM Foundation are collaborating closely with NAMM Members to unify all efforts and maximize relief efforts for the those impacted by the LA Wildfires." -- John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO.

