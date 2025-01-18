Set It Off's Debut Album Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue

(Clarion Call Media) Legendary New York-based independent rock label Equal Vision Records has launched a vinyl re-press of Cinematics, the debut studio album from the Florida rock band Set It Off.

The album was originally released in September 2012 and featuring the Gold-certified single "Partners In Crime" that includes a guest appearance by Ash Costello (New Years Day).

The brand new re-press of Cinematics is being limited to 500 units on clear with red and green splatter LP. This new variant is now available through the Equal Vision Records Store

