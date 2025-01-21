Phil X & The Drills Stream 'Moving To California'

(Freeman) Phil X & The Drills are back and ready to blow minds with their electrifying new album 'POW! Right In The Kisser', set for release via Frontiers Music Srl on March 28th. Known for their unique fusion of punk, classic, and modern rock infused with guitar virtuosity, PHIL X & THE DRILLS have carved out a distinctive spot in the rock world-and they're kicking it into high gear with this upcoming release.
To celebrate this announcement, the band shares the album's second single "Moving to California", following up "Don't Wake Up Dead", alongside a new visualizer. The track features Jeremy Spencer on drums.
On the new single, Phil X comments: "'Moving To California" was always a dream of mine when I was a young guitar player going up in Toronto, Canada. From a distance, it always seemed like the place to be. When I moved there in '97, a lot of the ROCK glamor was gone, but I stayed and stuck to my goals. The song is a reflection of my story & other stories I had heard along the way."
The band-featuring guitar hero Phil X (Bon Jovi) on lead vocals and guitar and Daniel Spree on bass and backing vocals-is pulling out all the stops on 'POW! Right In The Kisser', with an all-star lineup of guest drummers including Tommy Lee (Motley Crue), Ray Luzier (Korn), and Tico Torres (Bon Jovi), among others.
About the album, PHIL X shared: "'POW! Right in the Kisser' was a good 10 years in the making. 'Battleship' was tracked in 2014. I just kept writing & we'd record & then kept the whole 'different drummer on every song' thing going. It became a very special collection of songs & vibes. It's very exciting for me to share something like that with the world."
