Chapel Hart Celebrating Valentine's Day With 'Perfect For Me'

(SRO) On the heels of their appearance at the historic Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year's Day, female country music trio Chapel Hart have announced the February 14th (Valentine's Day) release of a new single and video-"Perfect For Me"-from their most recent Glory Days album.
The song was co-written with hitmaker Leslie Satcher (Martina McBride,"When God Fearin' Women Get The Blues"; George Strait, "Troubadour"; Gretchen Wilson & Merle Haggard, "Politically Uncorrect") and pays homage to the loving, hardworking, and dependable guy in one's heart (relationship).
"It feels like it's about time for a song to salute the blue collar 'everyday' working man!" Chapel Hart's Danica Hart says. "And this is it! He may not be rich or have the physique your family and friends thinks he should have, but he loves, respects, honors, and protects you and that makes him...'PERFECT FOR ME!'"
"As soon as they listen to it, every one of my male friends fall in love with this song," the group's Trea Swindle adds. "It's like they immediately picture themselves as that unexpectedly perfect guy, and the crazy thing is, for someone, somewhere, they really are."
Stream Chapel Hart's Hartfelt Family Christmas
Chapel Hart Share 'Comes On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'
Chapel Hart To Preview Christmas Album With 'Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'
Chapel Hart Announce 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album And Holiday Tour
Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour- Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary- more
Sammy Hagar Reassures Fans After Tour Retirement Comments- Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Inkcarceration Lineup- more
Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Music Festival Lineup- Whiskey Myers And Tedeschi Trucks Band Teaming For Summer Tour- more
Smash Mouth Give The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' A Rock Makeover- Gwen Stefani Reflects On 'Hollaback Girl' And More For Footnotes- more
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary
Bayside Reveal 25 years Of Errors Tour Dates
The Jesus Lizard Share 'Westside' Ahead Of U.S. Tour
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Get Animated For 'Stitches' Video
Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour
Dream Theater Take Fans On Tour With 'Midnight Messiah' Video
The Doobie Brothers Announce New Album 'Walk This Road'
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Stygian Waves