Chapel Hart Celebrating Valentine's Day With 'Perfect For Me'

(SRO) On the heels of their appearance at the historic Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year's Day, female country music trio Chapel Hart have announced the February 14th (Valentine's Day) release of a new single and video-"Perfect For Me"-from their most recent Glory Days album.

The song was co-written with hitmaker Leslie Satcher (Martina McBride,"When God Fearin' Women Get The Blues"; George Strait, "Troubadour"; Gretchen Wilson & Merle Haggard, "Politically Uncorrect") and pays homage to the loving, hardworking, and dependable guy in one's heart (relationship).

"It feels like it's about time for a song to salute the blue collar 'everyday' working man!" Chapel Hart's Danica Hart says. "And this is it! He may not be rich or have the physique your family and friends thinks he should have, but he loves, respects, honors, and protects you and that makes him...'PERFECT FOR ME!'"

"As soon as they listen to it, every one of my male friends fall in love with this song," the group's Trea Swindle adds. "It's like they immediately picture themselves as that unexpectedly perfect guy, and the crazy thing is, for someone, somewhere, they really are."

Related Stories

Stream Chapel Hart's Hartfelt Family Christmas

Chapel Hart Share 'Comes On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

Chapel Hart To Preview Christmas Album With 'Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

Chapel Hart Announce 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album And Holiday Tour

News > Chapel Hart