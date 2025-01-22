.

JENNIE Teases New Album 'Ruby'

01-22-2025
JENNIE Teases New Album 'Ruby'

(Columbia) JENNIE has announced her first studio album Ruby will be released on March 7th via ODDATELIER/Columbia Records. The handcrafted 15-song sonic experience explores a variety of genres and showcases JENNIE truly stepping into her own as a global force. The eagerly anticipated album also features collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

Ruby will be offered digitally as well as in various physical configurations including 2 photobooks, a CD digipack, and a Target exclusive CD digipack. All physical products include a special JENNIE Only Audio version of the album. The JENNIE Only Audio version contains all vocals performed by JENNIE and does not include any featured artists.

Earlier this month, JENNIE graced the cover of Billboard Magazine and shared an in-depth look at the process of creating her debut solo album. Ruby will arrive ahead of JENNIE's solo Coachella debut where she will have prominent sets on Sunday of both weekends.

Stay tuned for more to come from JENNIE.

JENNIE Releases 'Special Single (You & Me)'

