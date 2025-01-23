The Wood Brothers Expand Spring And Summer Tour Plans

(Calabro) The Wood Brothers have expanded their 2025 tour plans with the addition of nine shows this spring as well as three shows over the summer. Among the twelve dates announced are five festival appearances: Tedeschi Trucks Band's Sun, Sand & Soul, Del McCoury's Delfest, Virginia Arts Festival, Rhythm & Roots Festival and Bender Jamboree Fest.
They'll also join String Cheese Incident for four shows, including a return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO in July, while headlining their own shows in May at The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount, VA, The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and Concerts Under The Stars in King of Prussia, PA.
The Wood Brothers begin the year with dates in the Southeast in February and on the West Coast in March. As has become customary over the past year, the band will solicit song requests from fans through social media to help structure set lists from night to night.
The Grammy Award-nominated roots trio continues to tour in support of their latest album, Heart Is The Hero, as they simultaneously put the finishing touches on a new studio recording tentatively planned for release this summer.
The Wood Brothers
Complete 2025 Tour Dates
2/6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room *
2/7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live *
2/8 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre *
2/10 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre *
2/11 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater *
2/12 - Greenville, NC - State Theatre *
2/13 - Savannah, GA - Victory North * (sold out)
2/15 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House *
2/16 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns *
3/19 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Solana Beach ^
3/20 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Solana Beach ^
3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom ^
3/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^
3/23 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts ^
3/26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival
3/27 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom ^
3/28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^
3/29 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre ^
5/3 - Miramar Beach, FL - Tedeschi Trucks Band's Sun, Sun & Soul
5/16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #
5/17 - Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne #
5/18 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights #
5/20 - Norfolk, VA - Virginia Arts Festival
5/21 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center
5/22 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest
5/23 - King of Prussia, PA - Concerts Under the Stars
5/24 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
7/18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
8/29-31 - Charlestown, RI - Rhythm & Roots Festival
9/10-13 - Las Vegas, NV - Bender Jamboree Fest
* w/ Bandits on the Run
^ w/ Griffin William Sherry
# w/ String Cheese Incident
