The Wood Brothers Reveal 2025 Tour Dates

(CMM) The Wood Brothers have confirmed their first tour dates of 2025. The Grammy Award-nominated roots music trio has added 18 shows with headline performances in the Southeast in February and the West Coast in March.

The band begins the first leg on February 6 at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, one of three shows in the Sunshine State. The tour then heads into the Southeast, with highlights along the way including Georgia Theatre in Athens on February 10, The State Theatre in Greenville on February 12 and their debut at The Caverns in Pelham on February 16.

The second leg picks up in mid-March on the West Coast with a two-night stand at Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach on March 19-20 before heading up the California coast, including performances at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on March 21 and The Fillmore in San Francisco on March 22. They'll then appear at Treefort Music Fest in Boise on March 26 before wrapping the run in the Northwest, highlighted by McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in Portland on March 28.

Tickets go on-sale starting with an artist presale on Thursday, October 24 at 10am (local) and Spotify presale at 12pm (local), while general on-sale begins Friday, October 25 at 10am (local).

Additionally, The Wood Brothers will once again partner with The Nature Trust of British Columbia so that $1 per ticket will support crucial land conservation with exception of the Florida dates for which funds raised from the Orlando, Clearwater, and Fort Lauderdale shows will go to Feeding Tampa Bay to provide food, water, and hygiene items to areas affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

While The Wood Brothers continue to tour in support of their most recent album Heart Is The Hero - which MOJO praised for its "immersive take on Americana, part country, soul, Southern rock and gospel" and No Depression declared an album that puts "compassion in charge" - the band has commenced writing and recording in Nashville for their ninth studio record, tentatively planned for a summer 2025 release.

The Wood Brothers' Fall 2024 tour heads out in just a few weeks with performances across the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Texas in November and December.

216 FORT LAUDERDALE. FL

217 ORLANDO, FL

2/8 CLEARWATER, FL

2/10 ATHENS, GA

2/11 CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

2/12 GREENVILLE, NC

2/13 SAVANNAH, GA

2/15 LEXINGTON, KY

2/16 PELHAM, TN

3/19 SOLANA BEACH, CA

3/20 SOLANA BEACH, CA

3/21 LOS ANGELES, CA

3/22 SAN FRANCISCO, CA

3/23 GRASS VALLEY, CA

3/26 BOISE, ID

3/27 BEND, OR

3/28 PORTLAND, OR

3/29 BELLINGHAM, WA

Related Stories

The Wood Brothers Announce Fall 2024 Tour Dates

The Wood Brothers Announce UK & Europe Tour Dates in 2024

The Wood Brothers Announce Fall Tour

The Wood Brothers Release 'Heart Is The Hero' Album

News > The Wood Brothers