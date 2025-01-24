B.U.G Antman 'Makes Sense' With New Single

(Warner) Rising rap surrealist B.U.G Antman returns with "Make Sense," a hypnotic new single that sounds beamed in from an alternate-universe Atlanta. "I can't even make this s--t make sense," B.U.G Antman says at the start, floating through a gravityless soundscape of aqueous synth textures, chiming melody fragments, and wild echoing adlibs. But he's perfectly at home on the dreamlike track: "Got a psycho bih like Harley Quinn / Money coming in, money coming in / We kick down your door then we runnin' in."
About the track B.U.G Antman shares, "Make Sense" exudes an unapologetic energy that combines confident self-expression and unwavering loyalty to the team. The lyrics emphasize a relentless pursuit of financial success and letting go of any external distractions. It's direct, assertive, and laser-focused on growth, making it clear that anyone outside the team has no part in the journey.
The psychedelic song underscores the outsized charisma and otherworldly talent of B.U.G Antman, whom last November shared the vibrant single "Meltdown" - which came with an appropriately drippy video. The buzzing artist crawled his way to the top of the new Atlanta scene over the past few years, developing his singular vision across a series of thrilling projects: Goats On a Cliff (2020), Trap Infested (2023), and I See Colors (2023).
B.U.G Antman hit the gas heading into 2024 with his Bug EP, produced by Bakkwoods (SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, Ken Carson), and subsequent singles like "Phone on Private" and "Over Knees," the latter of which he brought to the On the Radar Radio along with a couple of older actors who played the role of proud parents while he performed. Meanwhile, he continues to share boundary-pushing music directly with his fans (the "Colony") on his various socials.
