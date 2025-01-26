Bonfire Deliver 'Higher Ground'

.

01-26-2025
(Freeman) Bonfire are thrilled to release their highly anticipated new studio album, 'Higher Ground', out now via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate, BONFIRE have released a visualizer for the new single, the title track of the record, available to view below.

Guitarist Hans Ziller describes the new single, by saying: "'Higher Ground' is the title track from the new album. It features crunchy guitar riffs with a pulsing rhythm in classic BONFIRE powerhouse style. All fans of real melodic anthems will love this track!"

Ziller also expresses his enthusiasm for the new album: "The new BONFIRE album is a masterpiece. BONFIRE have reinvented themselves with 'Higher Ground', never neglecting their virtues - fat hard guitars, incredible solos, great choir passages and stirring vocals. The band plays as one and is at its best."

