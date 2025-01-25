Bumblefoot Launches 'Simon In Space' Video Game To Celebrate New Album

(FP) Renowned guitarist and composer Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is back with a brand-new instrumental album, 'Bumblefoot ...Returns!'. Thirty years after his debut solo instrumental album, BUMBLEFOOT revisits his roots with a 14-track masterpiece that spans genres from metal to orchestral to blues.

Alongside the album's release, BUMBLEFOOT is pleased to present the "Simon In Space" retro space-shooter video game. The game serves as an accompaniment to the album's first single of the same. It follows his cat, Simon, on his adventures through space. "Simon In Space" is now available on PC and Android. (Apple coming soon).

'Bumblefoot ...Returns!' features collaborations with iconic musicians, including Brian May, Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan, Derek Sherinian, Jerry Gaskill, and others, showcasing BUMBLEFOOT's innovative guitar techniques, such as his signature fretless guitar and "thimble technique."

On the album, BUMBLEFOOT shared:

"It's been 30 years since the debut 'Adventures of Bumblefoot' was released on Shrapnel Records, and I haven't done a fully instrumental album since. I'm so excited about this album release; it's like no other I've ever done! We've gone all out - vinyl w/ UV printing, CD, cassette, downloads, streaming, the 'Simon In Space' music video, and we're including a 'Simon In Space' retro space-shooter video game!! (Available for PC/Android and on the web - Apple coming soon!)

