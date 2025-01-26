Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency

(BBR) After hosting his see-and-be-seen pool parties for the last decade, multi-platinum star Dustin Lynch today (1/24) marks Wynn Nightlife's first-ever country music artist residency in Las Vegas, NV.
Teaming up with Wynn Nightlife's status as a leader in world-class entertainment, Lynch is bringing a live performance Daytime Pool Situation to Encore Beach Club and a Club Set to XS Nightclub.
Beginning Super Bowl weekend, fans can find Lynch launching his 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY on February 7 at XS Nightclub (with special guest Brandi Cyrus).
ANNOUNCED DATES AND LOCATIONS FOR DUSTIN LYNCH'S 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE
LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY:
FEBRUARY 7 | XS Nightclub
MARCH 14 | Encore Beach Club
APRIL 23 | XS Nightclub
JULY 4 | Encore Beach Club
AUGUST 17 | XS Nightclub
Already spotted in DJ booths in Las Vegas, NV, Miami Beach, FL, and Aspen, CO, last year, to just popping up at Paris Texas in Toronto, ON, last night (1/23), Lynch promises more dates to be added to his 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY soon.
Breaking the news on his buzzed-about club set, check out the history-making announcement from Wynn Las Vegas' premier nightlife brand below:
