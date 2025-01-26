John Morgan To Deliver 'Carolina Blue' Album In April

(BBR) Prolific #1 hit songwriter John Morgan's highly anticipated debut album, Carolina Blue, will release Friday, April 25, as his debut radio single "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)" soars toward Top 10.

"With Carolina Blue, I hope there's relatability in the songs we chose and that the lyrics within them strike a chord," John shares of his excitement of the debut. "I'm a dad and married and in a different stage of life than I was when I first moved from North Carolina to Nashville. I don't try to be anything I'm not. I've never been good at that and know folks can snuff that out pretty quick. I hope these songs give people a message that there's value in whatever they are doing. Most of the people that hear this are working the blue collar jobs I'd be doing if this wasn't working, and I want them to hear their stories and feel their worth in this album."

Having "already established his bonafides in the songwriting realm" (Billboard), being lauded as an "accomplished songwriter" by People and "Music City Songwriting Star" by the Tennessean, the boldly gritty North Carolina native will deliver a tantalizing robust 12-track debut. A brilliantly curated collection of songs, the authentically humble and tenaciously driven powerhouse artist - who has "stadium-ready written all over him" (All Country News) - not only co-wrote every track on the project but also co-produced it alongside Brent Anderson.

Exploring the complex layers of relationships a man can have with women throughout his life - whether he's yearning for momma's cooking and a Smoky Mountain porch or going on-and-on about the one who caught his eye - the record includes the previously released "I Know Better," the blue-collar, 18-wheeler anthem "Long Ride Home," and today's jaunty new track "Crickets" that boasts a tempo-ready groove proving that sometimes Mother Nature is the only soundtrack needed.

Heading out with Chase Matthew along with making his 2025 Stagecoach Festival debut, the tactful artist that Saving Country Music advised to "keep on your radar" just dropped the official music video for his rowdy party starter "Friends Like That." Featuring Jason Aldean, the skillfully clever song is currently surging into the Top 10 at country radio and has received critical acclaim from Billboard, MusicRow, Tennessean and more.

