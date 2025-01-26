New Model Army Preview Live SO36 With 'Never Arriving' Video

(Atom Splitter) New Model Army announce their upcoming live album, Live SO36, to be released on March 28 on earMUSIC. Raw, unfiltered, and brimming with energy, Live SO36 captures New Model Army at their most visceral. This is the full electrifying performance, recorded on July 16, 2022 at Berlin's legendary SO36 venue, with 19 Songs, mixing both fan-favouites such as "The Hunt," "Vengeance," and "Poison Street" with rarer songs from all eras of their long history - and can be seen as a companion piece to their 2023 live release Sinfonia, which had been recorded the day before.

"When the idea of doing a New Model Army concert with a full orchestra at Berlin's magnificent Tempodrom venue was first floated, we had a thought: That if we were going to do something so extravagant, we should also do the exact opposite on the same weekend. So, we booked the following two evenings at Berlin's legendary Punk Rock sweatbox, the SO36 in Kreuzberg, and returned to being the simplest, stripped-down version of New Model Army we could be - without orchestra, keyboards, or double drums.

"Over the two nights, we performed 38 different songs (to add to the 21 performed with the orchestra), with the intention that the weekend should be seen as a whole. The Sinfonia project, in all its magnificence, was released in 2023. Now, at last, comes the sweaty, full-on rock and roll. Both nights were recorded although only the first was filmed. Here it is!" - New Model Army

