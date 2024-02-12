New Model Army Share 'Language' Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) New Model Army and earMUSIC are celebrating the worldwide chart success the band's recent studio album Unbroken by releasing the lyric video for the song "Language."

With their U.K. and European "Unbroken Tour" about to start, their most recent studio album reached top positions in the official album charts all around the world. Produced by Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Pearl Jam, The Black Keys, U2), it's a very New Model Army album, full of guitars but with the emphasis on the rhythmic power of bass and drums which characterizes all the band's work. With Unbroken, the band continues to push the boundaries of its signature sound, while staying true to its heart.

"Not much hits me as genuine these days, but New Model Army hits it for me. Wonderfully recorded and produced by themselves, mixing this album felt like a gift. Here's hoping lots of people feel the same way about listening to it," says Blake.

Unbroken reaches top chart positions in several countries:

#1 - UK*

#5 - Germany

#8 - Sweden**

#11 - Netherlands***

#13 - Switzerland

#25 - Poland

#37 - France**

*Rock Charts

**Physical Album Charts

***Vinyl Charts

