.

New Model Army Share 'Language' Lyric Video

02-12-2024
New Model Army Share 'Language' Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) New Model Army and earMUSIC are celebrating the worldwide chart success the band's recent studio album Unbroken by releasing the lyric video for the song "Language."

With their U.K. and European "Unbroken Tour" about to start, their most recent studio album reached top positions in the official album charts all around the world. Produced by Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Pearl Jam, The Black Keys, U2), it's a very New Model Army album, full of guitars but with the emphasis on the rhythmic power of bass and drums which characterizes all the band's work. With Unbroken, the band continues to push the boundaries of its signature sound, while staying true to its heart.

"Not much hits me as genuine these days, but New Model Army hits it for me. Wonderfully recorded and produced by themselves, mixing this album felt like a gift. Here's hoping lots of people feel the same way about listening to it," says Blake.

Unbroken reaches top chart positions in several countries:

#1 - UK*
#5 - Germany
#8 - Sweden**
#11 - Netherlands***
#13 - Switzerland
#25 - Poland
#37 - France**

*Rock Charts
**Physical Album Charts
***Vinyl Charts

Related Stories
New Model Army Share 'Language' Lyric Video

New Model Army Announce Unbroken Album With 'First Summer After' Video

New Model Army Share 'Winter (Orchestral Version)' Video

New Model Army Share Video for Orchestral Version Of 'Innocence'

New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song 'Unforgiven'

News > New Model Army

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Announce Summer Tour- Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras- more

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song- more

Reviews

On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!

The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972

Latest News

Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival Tour

Left To Suffer's Tour Trailer Hit By Drunk Driver

Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Blues Deluxe Tour

Gavin DeGraw Announces 2024 World Tour

Avatar Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Ov Sulfur and Mental Cruelty Kicking Off Beyond the Eternal Tour

Sick N' Beautiful Premiere 'My Wounds' Video

Alien Ant Farm Deliver 'So Cold' Video