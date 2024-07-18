Watch New Model Army's 'Coming Or Going' Video

New Model Army have released a music video for their new single "Coming Or Going," which is a track from the band's latest studio album, "Unbroken". Atom Splitter shared these details:

This song showcases the band's signature style with an energetic blend of guitars, a strong emphasis on bass and drums, and an old school vibe that fans will instantly recognize. Reflecting the fervor and intensity of the entire album, "Coming Or Going" captures the essence of New Model Army's powerful sound, making it a standout piece that's both invigorating and quintessentially classic rock. The new music video highlights the band's continued evolution while staying true to their roots.

The new music video, filmed and edited by Benjamin Conibear, captures the raw and electrifying energy of the band's live performance. The video seamlessly blends dynamic party scenes with intense stage moments, perfectly showcasing the band's vibrant spirit.

