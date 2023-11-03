New Model Army Announce Unbroken Album With 'First Summer After' Video

New Model Army have premiered a music video for their new single "First Summer After", and announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Unbroken", on January 26 on earMUSIC.

Here is the official announcement courtesy Atom Splitter: Unbroken is the modern face of New Model Army, bringing together both their old school energy and their contemporary sophistication to create one of the finest albums of their long career. It was written and recorded over quite a long period of time, with the process interrupted by both the delayed 40th Anniversary shows and the recent Sinfonia live orchestral project.

"First Summer After" is a classic New Model Army road trip song, full of twists, turns, and adventures, and the music video was filmed and put together by regular collaborator Tom Harding.

"We were writing and recording ideas in our own studio from mid-2021 and had already decided early on that our number one choice to mix it would be the legendary Tchad Blake. The album sounds like us, but different again, and it has been beautifully mixed - full-on, dynamic, and musical," the band says.

It's a classic New Model Army album - full of guitars but with the emphasis on the rhythmic power of bass and drums which characterizes all the band's work, with Unbroken, the band continue to push the boundaries of their signature sound while staying true to their heart. The subjects and moods are variable, creating a diverse collection of tracks which touch on topics ranging from social and political commentary to deeply personal reflections.

"Not much hits me as genuine these days, but New Model Army hits it for me. Wonderfully recorded and produced by themselves, mixing this album felt like a gift. Here's hoping lots of people feel the same way about listening to it," states Tchad Blake.

Unbroken will be released January 26 via earMUSIC as CD Hardcover Mediabook, Heavyweight Black LP Gatefold, Ltd. Heavyweight Red LP Gatefold and on Digital.

