01-27-2025
Ronnie Romero Shares 'Castaway On The Moon' Live Video

(Freeman) Legendary singer Ronnie Romero is thrilled to share his new single and video, a live version of the track "Castaway On The Moon", recorded live at the Spanish Rock Imperium Festival out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Romero is also gearing up for his upcoming UK and European headlining tour, which starts March 6th in Wolverhampton, UK, and wraps up on March 19th in Weert, NL, with support from Absolva.

Ronnie shares his excitement for the single: "This was the first song we wrote for the album, and it's definitely one of my favourites and, as far as we experienced, one of the favourites for the audience every time we play the song live! Very energetic and melodic tune, I'm sure you will feel it in the video clip!"

"Castaway On The Moon" is from Ronnie's latest solo album 'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters,' which marks the first time Romero has been involved with 100% of the songwriting on an album he sings on.

Romero also co-produced the album with Andy C., marking another first for Romero. While these "firsts" certainly add to the excitement for the album, the songs truly take center stage. Romero's voice is completely at home on this diverse, hard rockin' set which is certain to please any fan of his vocal style and his work with his other bands.

Romero's voice and prolific musical activity have brought him to the forefront of the hard rock/metal scene where he can be seen/heard with Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, The Michael Schenker Group, Lords of Black, The Ferrymen, Sunstorm, and the recently launched Elegant Weapons with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner. With an impressive discography already under his belt, 'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters' is arguably the crown jewel of Romero's recorded output thus far.

'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters' follows Romero's first two solo albums, both covers albums. 2023's 'Raised On Heavy Radio' saw Romero paying tribute to legendary artists from the metal world like Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept, Metallica, and more. It also featured special guests like Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Spirits of Fire), Roland Grapow (Masterplan, Helloween), and more.

Romero's first solo album, 'Raised On Radio,' featured covers of classics that meant something special to ROMERO over the years and helped forge this talented singer's musical style. Songs by legendary acts like Survivor, Bad Company, Foreigner, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and more were given Romero's talented vocal treatment.

