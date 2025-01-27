.

Upon Wings Stream New Song 'Haunting Me'

(Atom Splitter) It's been about a year since Upon Wings have unleashed their dark, haunting beauty onto the musical world, but the wait is over. Upon Wings has returned with an emotive new song, "Haunting Me," and it takes the listener on a mystical journey. Here, vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson's angelic vocals blend with the song's dark beats and production.

Upon Wings have been quiet lately, but their music is taking off on streaming platforms. The band's 2022 heavy metal single, "Last Love," has amassed more than 26,000 streams on Spotify, and their 2023 single, "Distant Memory," is at nearly 11,000 Spotify streams.

Both of those songs feature guitars from Kevin Jardine and pummeling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Maga-a. "Distant Memory" also features a shredding guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.

