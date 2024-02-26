Upon Wings Goes Back To Original Sound With 'Broken Wings'

(Freeman) Michigan's Upon Wings and vocalist/songwriter Anne Erickson have released a new single, "Broken Wings," an enchanting, gothic ballad about the fear of losing one's soul.

"'Broken Wings' takes Upon Wings back to our original sound and reminds me of our first single, 'The Dream,' so we're coming full circle," Erickson says. "Thank you for all the love and support. Stay tuned for more new music and surprises, too!"

The song follows Upon Wings' most recent release, "Distant Memory," which arrived last fall. "Distant Memory" features heavy guitars from Kevin Jardine, pummeling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Magana, and a raging guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.

