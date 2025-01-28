Silverstein Launching Spring Leg 25 Years Of Noise Tour

(BPM) Silverstein is excited to continue celebrating their 25th anniversary with the spring leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. Kicking off on April 18th, newly announced dates will feature support from Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven. Pre-sale tickets, including VIP packages, will be available today starting at 12pm ET at silversteinmusic.com/vip. General on-sale begins this Friday, Jan 31st at 10am local time.

The band shares: "The celebration continues! 25 Years of Noise - Spring Edition is coming this April and May with an incredible lineup featuring Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven. We're heading to some new cities and revisiting places we haven't played in years. With two albums and a world tour, 2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for Silverstein. See you on the road!"

This year, fans around the world are invited to join the band in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and fans are able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist. The first leg of North American dates continues through February 15th and features support from Thursday, Arm's Length, and Split Chain. Following the month-long run, Silverstein will bring the tour to the UK / EU alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys ahead of the newly announced spring leg.

In addition to the new tour dates, Silverstein recently released "Don't Let Me Get Too Low". The song is the latest from Antibloom, the first part of their prolific double album Antibloom / Pink Moon. The records were written in the deserts of Joshua Tree and represent the band's most eclectic and prolific body of work to date. Antibloom will see its release on February 21st, 2025 via UNFD, with Pink Moon to follow later in the year.

North American Tour Dates:

(w/ Thursday, Arm's Length, Split Chain)

1/28 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

1/29 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

1/31 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

2/1 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

2/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

2/6 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

2/8 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

2/10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

2/11 - Chicago, IL @ Concord

2/12 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

2/14 - Toronto, ON @ History

2/15 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

(w/ Real Friends, Broadside, Greyhaven)

4/18 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

4/19 - Portland, ME @ Aura

4/20 - Hartford, CT @ Webster

4/22 - Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

4/23 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

4/24 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Club

4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

4/27 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

4/29 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

4/30 - FT. Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern

5/02 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

5/03 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

5/04 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

5/06 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

5/07 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

5/08 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

5/10 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

5/11 - Allentown, PA @ Archer

5/13 - Richmond, VA @ The National

5/14 - Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

5/16 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

* - indicated Festival Date

UK / EU Tour Dates:

(w/ Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Bloom)

2/28 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

3/1 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

3/4 - Brussels, BE @ AB

3/5 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

3/6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

3/7 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

3/8 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

3/10 - Vienna, AT @ Arena

3/11 - Nuremburg, DE @ Lowensaal

3/13 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

3/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

3/15 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

