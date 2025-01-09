Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video

Silverstein have released a music video for their brand new single "Don't Let Me Get Too Low". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Antibloom," which arrives on February 21st as the first part of their double album Antibloom / Pink Moon.

Shares front man Shane Told: "'Don't Let Me Get Too Low blends our classic sound with our pop-punk and also our hardcore influences. It's a song that is hard to describe because it does so much in under 3 minutes. The video was a lot of fun to film, we were in the middle of the desert outside Las Vegas and I was digging my own grave with a big smile on my face. Luckily no cops showed up to ask us what we were doing, that might have been hard to explain."

"Sometimes the only person that can save you from yourself is... yourself? That's what the lyrics say, anyway. If you watch the video, it's actually the opposite. Either way, though, we had a great time making this song," adds guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau. "Some of it came to us quickly, but a few parts kicked our ass for a while. I lowkey kind of love when the whole room is just grinding out like 10 seconds of music for 2 hours, though. It feels like the most important thing in the world but also so absurd at the same time. That's the thing with writing something this short: you have to make sure every second serves a purpose, and I think we accomplished that here. Zero wasted seconds. 100% banger."

