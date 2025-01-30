The Wildhearts Share 'Troubadour Moon' Video

(FP) The Wildhearts release a brand new single, "Troubadour Moon," from their forthcoming studio album, 'Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts', out on March 7th via Snakefarm.
The uplifting "Troubadour Moon" is an explosion of anthemic goodness and packs a melodic punch! Ginger Wildheart comments:"I was reading an interview with a well-known musician recently, and he was talking about how there aren't any troubadours anymore - people who play music purely for the love of it. I thought it was an interesting observation, so I've addressed it here, along with the idea of being yourself and not being swayed by trend or fashion by the latest thing. If you allow that to happen, there's the danger that you'll always be one step behind or in someone else's shadow..."
Dante Bonutto of Snakefarm adds: "With the new 'Satanic Rites...' album reflecting both the spirit and the energy of the classic 'Earth vs...' debut, both musically and visually, it made sense for the video for 'Troubadour Moon' to contain a host of references - some very subtle and obscure - to the glorious early days of the band.
"Plus, acknowledging the past in this way will hopefully put a smile on the faces of longstanding fans, and underline the fact that those creating the videos, the artwork and the photos, all of the imagery, are true fans of the band with a passion for detail. And if anyone knows why there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to former Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan in the clip, then you really are a serious fan! Please take a bow!"
